Lodhi directs for timely completion of civil hospital Sherwan

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Revenue, Qalandar Khan Lodhi on Friday said that the PTI government has focused to provide basic necessities of life to the underprivileged and neglected areas to uplift them into the mainstream of life.

During his visit to under-construction college civil hospital and girl's college at Sherwan ,he directed the contractor not to compromise the quality of civil work and complete both the projects within due time.

The minister said that after completion of the civil work classes in the college would be possible, adding that, this college would provide higher education to girls at their doorstep.

The civil hospital would facilitate the people of Sherwan to get medical facilities in their own area, he added.

He said that the KP government also revolutionized the health sector by providing a Sehat Insaf Card through which every citizen is enabled to get health facilities worth 1 million rupees at the best hospitals of the province.