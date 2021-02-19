UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lodhi Directs For Timely Completion Of Civil Hospital Sherwan

Faizan Hashmi 2 seconds ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

Lodhi directs for timely completion of civil hospital Sherwan

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Revenue, Qalandar Khan Lodhi on Friday said that the PTI government has focused to provide basic necessities of life to the underprivileged and neglected areas to uplift them into the mainstream of life.

During his visit to under-construction college civil hospital and girl's college at Sherwan ,he directed the contractor not to compromise the quality of civil work and complete both the projects within due time.

The minister said that after completion of the civil work classes in the college would be possible, adding that, this college would provide higher education to girls at their doorstep.

The civil hospital would facilitate the people of Sherwan to get medical facilities in their own area, he added.

He said that the KP government also revolutionized the health sector by providing a Sehat Insaf Card through which every citizen is enabled to get health facilities worth 1 million rupees at the best hospitals of the province.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Visit Government Best Million

Recent Stories

A remembrance event held at the Arts Council of Pa ..

6 minutes ago

Tips And Tricks For Travel Vlogging And Photograph ..

13 minutes ago

Officials of educational institutions, establishme ..

31 minutes ago

UVAS study shows increase in milk production throu ..

38 minutes ago

Advisor To The Prime Minister Dr. Ishrat Husain Vi ..

40 minutes ago

Four killed,1,042 injured in 978 accidents in Punj ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.