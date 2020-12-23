UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lodhi Inaugurates Service Delivery Center At BD Shah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 05:40 PM

Lodhi inaugurates Service Delivery Center at BD Shah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :KP Minister for Revenue, Haji Qalandar Khan Lodhi Wednesday inaugurated a Service Delivery Center (Computerization of Land Record) at Banda Daud Shah,district Karak.

Those who attended the inaugural ceremony were included Deputy Commissioner (DC) Karak, Abdul Ghafoor Shah, Deputy Director Land Record, Nasir Ali, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Banda Daud Shah, Eid Nawaz Shirani, Director IT, Akbar Zaman, Deputy Director Database, Ziaullah and others.

Speaking on the occasion, the Provincial Minister for Revenue, Haji Qalandar Khan Lodhi said that the incumbent government was making all-out efforts for the provision of maximum facilities to the people and taking priority based steps for preservation of land record.

Qalandar Khan Lodhi said that Service Delivery Center has been opened for the computerization of land record from wherein the people could easily obtain land related record in shortest time period. The computerization of land record, he said would help resolve land related issues of the people.

More Stories From Pakistan

