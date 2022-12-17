Punjab Secretary Information & Culture (I&C) Asif Bilal Lodhi reviewed the amendment bill 2020 of Punjab Advertisement Policy 2012 here at Excise & Taxation Department on Saturday.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Secretary Information & Culture (I&C) Asif Bilal Lodhi reviewed the amendment bill 2020 of Punjab Advertisement Policy 2012 here at Excise & Taxation Department on Saturday.

Additional Secretary (I&C) Nazia Jabeen, Director General Public Relations Department Rao Parvez Akhtar, Director (Advertisement) Kiran Fazal Butt and Deputy Director (Finance) of Directorate General of Public Relations (DGPR) Punjab Haseeb Zaidi were also present.

The meeting reviewed the causes for the delay in the implementation of the advertising policy's amendment bill 2020. The I&C secretary was briefed about the obstacles in the implementation of the amended policy. The recommendations from PILAC (Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture) were also discussed as well.

I&C Secretary Bilal Lodhi said that policies were made to solve the problems of stakeholders and protecting the rights of regional newspapers was the responsibility of the department, assuring that Punjab Information & Culture Department would put in order effective measures to address their concerns.

The amendment bill 2020 would be presented before the cabinet committee for modification in the light of concerns of newspaper owners, he added.

He noted that the DGPR had since long been playing a key role in promoting and supporting government policies while creating positive public opinion.

"In order to harmonize ourselves with the modern needs and requirements in the rapidly changing information age and to improve the efficiency of the department, solving the problems of employees is our priority," he remarked. The special allowance case of the DGPR would be sent through the proper channel to the cabinet committee after removing the reservations of the Finance department, he assured.