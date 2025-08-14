Lodhran celebrates Independence Day with patriotic fervour

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The Lodhran district administration commemorated Pakistan’s 78th Independence day with national zeal and patriotic spirit.

The central ceremony was held at the District Council Lodhran where celebrations began with a symbolic siren to mark the momentous occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Lubna Nazir performed the flag-hoisting ceremony, after which the national flag was saluted by smartly-turned-out contingents of Punjab Police, Rescue Emergency Service, and Paramilitary Forces. The national anthem was sung and a one-minute silence was observed to pay tribute to the martyrs.

Addressing the gathering, DC Dr Lubna Nazir said that the recent glorious victory in the Battle of Truth doubled the joy of Independence Day.

The Pakistan armed forces gave a befitting response to enemy aggression, making the entire nation proud.”

The ceremony was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Syed Waseem Hassan, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Muhammad Asad Ali, Assistant Commissioner Lodhran Iram Shehzadi, Chief Officer District Council Rao Muhammad Ali, along with notable political and social figures including Sheikh Saifuddin Saifi.

The Independence Day celebrations were further uplifted by vibrant performances by school students, who presented national songs, speeches, and colorful tableaus.