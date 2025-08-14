Open Menu

Lodhran Celebrates Independence Day With Patriotic Fervour

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Lodhran celebrates Independence Day with patriotic fervour

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The Lodhran district administration commemorated Pakistan’s 78th Independence day with national zeal and patriotic spirit.

The central ceremony was held at the District Council Lodhran where celebrations began with a symbolic siren to mark the momentous occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Lubna Nazir performed the flag-hoisting ceremony, after which the national flag was saluted by smartly-turned-out contingents of Punjab Police, Rescue Emergency Service, and Paramilitary Forces. The national anthem was sung and a one-minute silence was observed to pay tribute to the martyrs.

Addressing the gathering, DC Dr Lubna Nazir said that the recent glorious victory in the Battle of Truth doubled the joy of Independence Day.

The Pakistan armed forces gave a befitting response to enemy aggression, making the entire nation proud.”

The ceremony was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Syed Waseem Hassan, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Muhammad Asad Ali, Assistant Commissioner Lodhran Iram Shehzadi, Chief Officer District Council Rao Muhammad Ali, along with notable political and social figures including Sheikh Saifuddin Saifi.

The Independence Day celebrations were further uplifted by vibrant performances by school students, who presented national songs, speeches, and colorful tableaus.

Recent Stories

ICP permits passport renewal up to one year before ..

ICP permits passport renewal up to one year before expiry

1 minute ago
 UAE strengthens commitment to accelerating water i ..

UAE strengthens commitment to accelerating water investments in Africa at Africa ..

1 hour ago
 Fatima Bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intel ..

Fatima Bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Programme launches 8th ..

1 hour ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Cabo Verde, offers c ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Cabo Verde, offers condolences over flood victims

2 hours ago
 'Malaffi' reaches 3.5 billion clinical records: Do ..

'Malaffi' reaches 3.5 billion clinical records: DoH

2 hours ago
 Dubai’s GDP reaches AED119.7 billion in Q1 2025, ..

Dubai’s GDP reaches AED119.7 billion in Q1 2025, rising 4% YoY

2 hours ago
Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged to Mumbai-based Saani ..

Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged to Mumbai-based Saaniya Chandhok

2 hours ago
 ‘Icebreaker of Knowledge’ sets sail for North ..

‘Icebreaker of Knowledge’ sets sail for North Pole with teachers, students f ..

2 hours ago
 Weather update; Karachi, Sindh likely to receive r ..

Weather update; Karachi, Sindh likely to receive rain spells from Aug 18 to 23

2 hours ago
 ECP announces by-election schedule on seat fell va ..

ECP announces by-election schedule on seat fell vacant after disqualification of ..

2 hours ago
 Petrol, diesel prices likely to be revised from Au ..

Petrol, diesel prices likely to be revised from August 16

2 hours ago
 Govt, PTI representatives discuss prospects of tal ..

Govt, PTI representatives discuss prospects of talks

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan