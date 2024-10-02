Lodhran Gymkhana Club building groundbreaking held

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The groundbreaking ceremony for construction of Lodhran Gymkhana Club, a mega multi-purpose building, was held here on Wednesday.

Those who jointly performed the groundbreaking were: Abdul Rauf Mahar, Deputy Commissioner Lodhran, President of Lodhran Gymkhana Club, and Rana Ali Shawal Aslam, Secretary of Lodhran Gymkhana Club. Key figures from the board of Governors (BoG) graced the occasion, including Muhammad Arbab Abbas, Rao Muhammad Shoaib Haris, Muhammad Saleem Chohan, and Chaudhry Ali Hassan.

Also present were Syed Waseem Hassan Shah (ADC (R) Lodhran and Finance Secretary of the Club, Muhammad Asad Ali (ADC(G) Lodhran), Muhammad Attiq Ullah (Assistant Commissioner Lodhran), Madam Iram Shahzadi (Assistant Commissioner Kahror Pacca), and Hafiz Muhammad Zafar (Deputy Director Development Lodhran).

This multi-purpose building promises to be a key development for the community, offering modern facilities for social, cultural, and sporting events, LGC Residencies and further strengthening Lodhran's social fabric.