Lodhran-Khanewal Rail Section Inspected
Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2024 | 06:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Railways Divisional Superintendent Yousuf Laghari has said that the purpose of his special inspection is to identify deficiencies to make railway travel safer, review the performance of officers and staff in operational departments, and improve it.
He conducted the annual inspection of the section from Lodhran to Khanewal. During the inspection, staff were reprimanded for poor performance at various stations while those with good performance were encouraged. The DS Railway inspected railway tracks, track gauge, alignment, curves and railway level crossing gates, as well as station buildings.
Yusuf Laghari also reviewed arrangements for lighting, fans, clean drinking water, benches, waiting areas, cleanliness, and other facilities available to passengers at the stations. Additionally, station records, station revenues, and the quality of train service on the section were checked. Regarding train operation safety, Yusuf Laghari questioned officers and staff and emphasized the importance of adhering to safety principles to ensure safe train operations. He also issued instructions to ensure cleanliness and asked station masters about operational documents and safe train operation. Divisional officers were present during the inspection.
Recent Stories
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024
National Savings announces reduction in profit rates
Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Secretary Health commends effective Dengue control efforts with public cooperation1 minute ago
-
Strengthening democratic institutions essential for prosperity of country: Ayaz1 minute ago
-
State encourages youth to start own businesses: Musadik Malik1 minute ago
-
Gandapur must focus on own performance rather than attacking institutions: Muqam2 minutes ago
-
Vibrant, inclusive democratic process vital for resolution of nation's issues: President2 minutes ago
-
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ over failure to impl ..2 minutes ago
-
Azma Bukhari criticises KP CM statement against foreign policy12 minutes ago
-
PMYP announces interview panel for NYC22 minutes ago
-
PTI real face exposed within 48 hours: Khawaja Asif32 minutes ago
-
CTD arrested nine terrorists32 minutes ago
-
PM reaffirms commitment to democracy on International Day32 minutes ago
-
Global services trade leaders push for openness, warn against decoupling32 minutes ago