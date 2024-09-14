Open Menu

Lodhran-Khanewal Rail Section Inspected

Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Lodhran-Khanewal rail section inspected

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Railways Divisional Superintendent Yousuf Laghari has said that the purpose of his special inspection is to identify deficiencies to make railway travel safer, review the performance of officers and staff in operational departments, and improve it.

He conducted the annual inspection of the section from Lodhran to Khanewal. During the inspection, staff were reprimanded for poor performance at various stations while those with good performance were encouraged. The DS Railway inspected railway tracks, track gauge, alignment, curves and railway level crossing gates, as well as station buildings.

Yusuf Laghari also reviewed arrangements for lighting, fans, clean drinking water, benches, waiting areas, cleanliness, and other facilities available to passengers at the stations. Additionally, station records, station revenues, and the quality of train service on the section were checked. Regarding train operation safety, Yusuf Laghari questioned officers and staff and emphasized the importance of adhering to safety principles to ensure safe train operations. He also issued instructions to ensure cleanliness and asked station masters about operational documents and safe train operation. Divisional officers were present during the inspection.

