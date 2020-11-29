UrduPoint.com
Lodhran Police Arrest 240 Notorious Criminals During Last Month

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

Lodhran police arrest 240 notorious criminals during last month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :An operation against anti-social elements is in full swing across the province and crackdown on proclaimed offenders, illegal arms, drug dealers and gangs had been intensified. In this regard, Lodhran Police under the leadership of District Police Officer Syed Karar Hussain took emergency measures during the last one month and achieved significant successes against criminals involved in murder, dacoity and robbery and other serious crimes.

DPO Syed Karar Hussain said that 548 criminals of A-category, B and C-category were arrested while registering 32 cases of illegal arms, 32 accused were arrested besides recovering 24 pistols, three kalashnikovs, two guns, two rifles, three knives and 85 rounds.

Action against drugs dealers , 83 cases have been registered and 20kg hashish ,1,274 liters of liquor , five liquor manufacturing kilns had been seized and 83 criminals were arrested.

Lodhran police arrested 35 members of 14 gangs and recovered stolen goods worth Rs 67,74,500 from criminals and handed over to owners .

Two cases of price control, two of tenancy, 62 of speeding, 16 of gas refilling, 17 of LPG vehicles, one of fake number plate, 15 of loudspeaker, 78 of electricity theft, eight of gambling and four cases of sale of open petrol, two cases of cheating in examination, one case against Child Labor Act, four cases of aerial firing were registered.

DPO Syed Karar Hussain while talking said: "It is our duty to provide safety to people and ensure protection of life and property." The police are fully mobilized against crimes and social evils to make the district crime free," he added.

He said the crackdown on social elements would continue on daily basis to ensure safety of life and property ofthe masses.

