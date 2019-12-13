Lodhran police arrested 398 POs in 45 days

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lodhran police arrested 398 proclaimed offenders (POs) including 18 of A category and 380 of B category during the last one-and-a-half months

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) : Lodhran police arrested 398 proclaimed offenders (POs) including 18 of A category and 380 of B category during the last one-and-a-half months.

The police also registered 706 cases, sent 689 accused to jail after submitting challan in 400 cases during this period. Valuables worth Rs 56 lakh were recovered and handed over to the owners.

Moreover, 50 cases were registered for illegal arms, recovering three Kalashnikov, four rifle, two guns, 38 pistols, one repeater and 145 bullets.

Also, 90 cases were registered and 60-kilogram opium, 43.5-kg charas, 2208 bottles of liquor, 730-litre raw liquor, 110-gram heroin and 11.5-kg bhang were seized.

Nine criminal gangs were busted and members of 27 gangs were arrested with Rs 3.424 million looted money. Raids were conducted on gambling dens in order to eliminate the curse of gambling and 39 accused were arrested after registering 10 cases.

Seven accused have been arrested for giving shelter to proclaimed offenders.