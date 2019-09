Residents of Lodhran city and its suburban areas experienced earthquake tremors on Tuesday afternoon

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Residents of Lodhran city and its suburban areas experienced earthquake tremors on Tuesday afternoon.

People came out of their homes and buildings reciting 'Kalma-e-Tayyaba' and seeking forgiveness from Almighty ALLAH in Lodhran city.

It may be noted that an earthquake measuring 5.8 on Richter Scale hit Islamabad, Lahore, Azad Kashmir and other parts of the country on Tuesday.