Lodhran secures first position in performance ranking: DC

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr Lubna Nazir has said that Lodhran district has secured the first position in Punjab's performance ranking for March 2025 in Group 3 districts.

Additionally, Lodhran has also achieved the top position in the quarterly performance evaluation, highlighting its consistent excellence in governance and administration.

According to Dr. Lubna Nazir, the district’s remarkable performance aligns with Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s performance indicators, which assess the efficiency and effectiveness of various districts. She emphasised that out of the 14 districts in Group 3, Lodhran emerged as the top-performing district due to its outstanding governance and service delivery.

Following a comprehensive evaluation of performance indicators from the last quarter, Lodhran was declared the leading district in its category.

In recognition of this achievement, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir commended Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Syed Waseem Hassan and Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Muhammad Asad Ali for their exemplary contributions. She also appreciated the efforts of Assistant Commissioners from all three tehsils and their respective teams for their dedication and hard work.

It is noteworthy that the districts were categorized into different groups based on population and size to ensure a fair assessment. Lodhran, competing among 18 districts in Group 3, secured the number one position due to its exceptional administrative performance and service delivery.