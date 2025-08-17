Open Menu

Lodhran Secures Top Position For BISP WET Enrollment Targets

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2025

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) The district achieved a milestone by securing first position in Punjab for meeting quarterly enrollment targets under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Waseela-e-Taleem (WET) initiative.

District Director BISP, Athar Hussain, presented a commendatory certificate and a shield to Assistant Director BISP Lodhran, Malik Bashir Ahmed Rid, during a special ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Malik Bashir Ahmed Rid, who also oversees operations in Kehror Pakka, attributed this success to the tireless efforts and dedication of the entire team. He expressed gratitude to the district director and reaffirmed his commitment to continue working diligently towards future goals.

We will continue striving for excellence in initiatives like Waseela-e-Taleem and Women Empowerment Training program," said Malik Bashir.

The Waseela-e-Taleem (WET) Programme is a flagship initiative of BISP aimed at encouraging school enrollment and retention among children from low-income families by providing conditional cash transfers to their mothers.

It's worth mentioning here that in recognition of this outstanding performance, District Director Bahawalpur & Lodhran was awarded an Appreciation Letter by Worthy Director General (BISP) Punjab for securing first position in Punjab Region for WeT Enrollment targets.

In continuity of achievement, the District Director awarded commendatory certificates and shields to BISP Lodhran officials and staffers.

