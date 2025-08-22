Open Menu

Lodhran Secures Top Position In Punjab Under CM's Performance Indicators

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2025 | 05:10 PM

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) The district administration Lodhran once again clinched the top position across Punjab in the monthly performance evaluation conducted under the Chief Minister’s Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).

According to the official performance report for July 2025, the Lodhran administration scored 89.58 points, placing it at the forefront among all districts in the province. The evaluation was carried out in accordance with the performance benchmarks set by Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The district’s outstanding performance was attributed to the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir and Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Syed Waseem Hassan, along with their dedicated team.

Their consistent commitment to service delivery, governance, and administrative excellence has once again brought honor to Lodhran.

In recognition of this achievement, DC Dr. Lubna Nazir congratulated ADCR Syed Waseem Hassan and his team for their exceptional efforts. She also commended the Assistant Commissioners of all three tehsils — Erum Shehzadi, Muhammad Asghar Iqbal, and Ghulam Mustafa Jutt, for their contributions to the district's overall performance.

The performance evaluation framework measures the administrative efficiency and public service delivery across districts.

