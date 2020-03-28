UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lodhran: Young Man Commits Suicide In Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 11:55 AM

Lodhran: Young man commits suicide in Multan

A 21-year old man committed suicide by hanging himself with ceiling fan as the parents refrained him to move Dubai following un-identifying reason, local police said

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :A 21-year old man committed suicide by hanging himself with ceiling fan as the parents refrained him to move Dubai following un-identifying reason, local police said.

Victim named as Usman was stated to be resident of Dhanot, district Lodhran, was aspirant to go the state of Emirate, but parents won't let him move away from them.

Today's morning, he formed a loop with green cloth and hanged himself with ceiling fan by means of it at his home.

Police handed over body to parents after concluding necessary official measures.

Related Topics

Police Dubai Suicide Man Lodhran From

Recent Stories

Coronavirus tally reaches to 1378 in Pakistan

5 seconds ago

New York medical workers decry 'abysmal' lack of c ..

21 minutes ago

'Corona criminals' prey on Europe's virus fears

31 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan has not tested positive for Coronavi ..

35 minutes ago

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Canada Passe ..

9 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 28 March 2020

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.