Lodhran: Young man commits suicide in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :A 21-year old man committed suicide by hanging himself with ceiling fan as the parents refrained him to move Dubai following un-identifying reason, local police said.

Victim named as Usman was stated to be resident of Dhanot, district Lodhran, was aspirant to go the state of Emirate, but parents won't let him move away from them.

Today's morning, he formed a loop with green cloth and hanged himself with ceiling fan by means of it at his home.

Police handed over body to parents after concluding necessary official measures.