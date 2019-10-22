(@imziishan)

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Javed Iqbal Tuesday said the bureau was committed to root out corruption in all its forms and manifestations with iron hands and logical conclusion of mega corruption white collar cases was the top most priority of NAB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ):Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Javed Iqbal Tuesday said the bureau was committed to root out corruption in all its forms and manifestations with iron hands and logical conclusion of mega corruption white collar cases was the top most priority of NAB.

Charing a meeting to review overall performance of NAB at NAB headquarters, he said the bureau was absolutely determined to nab corrupt elements by adopting "Accountability for All" policy.

NAB had devised its three pronged Anti Corruption Strategy of Awareness, Prevention and Enforcement which was yielding excellent dividends, said a press release.

He said NAB's prime focus was on cases of cheating public at large by fraudulent financial companies, money laundering, bank frauds, misuse of authority and embezzlement of state funds by Government servants etc.

NAB under the leadership of Justice Javed Iqbal had recovered Rs. 71 billion in last 23 months which was a record achievement. NAB had perfected its procedures and reinvigorated with new zeal and effort after thorough detailed introspection and analysis of organizational weaknesses, overhaul of procedures and all pillars of the organization i.e. Operations, Prosecution, Human Resource Development and Awareness and Prevention have been reactivated. He said NAB since its inception had filed 1,230 corruption references in respective accountability courts and recovered approximately worth Rs. 342 billion.

The figures of complaints, inquiries and investigations were almost double as compared to the same period of 2018 to 2019.

The comparative figures for the latest 23 months were indicative of the hard work being put in by all ranks of NAB in an atmosphere of renewed energy and dynamism, where fight against corruption was being considered as a national duty. Increase in the number of complaints also reflects enhanced public trusted upon NAB.

He said NAB had established Forensic Science Lab which had facilities of Digital Forensics, Questioned Documents and Fingerprint Analysis.

Reputed national and international organizations like PILDAT, Mishal Pakistan, Transparency International and World Economic Forum had indicated Pakistan's efforts to eradicate corruption, he added.

Similarly, Gilani and Gallop survey had indicated that 59 percent people of Pakistan had shown confidence upon NAB.

Justice Javed Iqbal said NAB had prescribed 10 months timeframe. The chairman NAB directed all DGs to conduct all complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations within the stipulated timeframe.

He directed all officers of NAB to work fearlessly without taking any pressure as per law. He also reiterated that all cases should be conducted on merit on the basis of solid evidence.

He said NAB officers were dealing with high profile white collar cases and each accused should be dealt with self respect and should be given full opportunity of hearing regarding allegations leveled against him/her.

The chairman said officers shall display highest level of integrity and commitment with regards to their cases and should ensure timely completion of cases so in order to bring them to justice as per law.