UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Logical Conclusion Of White Collar Cases Top Most Priority Of NAB: Chairman NAB

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 05:31 PM

Logical conclusion of white collar cases top most priority of NAB: Chairman NAB

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Javed Iqbal said that logical conclusion of white collar cases of mega corruption is the top most priority of NAB as the Bureau is committed to root out corruption in all its forms and manifestations with iron hands

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ):Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Javed Iqbal said that logical conclusion of white collar cases of mega corruption is the top most priority of NAB as the Bureau is committed to root out corruption in all its forms and manifestations with iron hands.

Chairing a meeting to review overall performance of NAB here Saturday, he said the anti graft watchdog has devised three pronged anti corruption strategy of awareness, prevention and enforcement which is yielding excellent dividends, said a press release. He said since inception, NAB has received about 1,56,858 complaints from individuals, private / public organizations, filed 1,249 corruption references in respective Accountability Courts and recovered Rs 326 billion.

The number of complaints, inquiries and investigations were almost double as compared to the same period of 2018 to 2019. He said that prime focus of NAB was on cases of cheating public at large by fraudulent financial companies, money laundering, bank frauds, willful bank loan defaults, misuse of authority and embezzlement of state funds by government servants etc. NAB has recovered Rs. 30 billion in last 19 months. He said that NAB has established Forensic Science Lab, having facilities of digital forensics, questioned documents and fingerprint analysis.

Justice Javed Iqbal�Chairman NAB said that NAB has prescribed 10 months time for disposal cases which comprises of two months for complaint verification, four months for inquiry and four months for investigation.

Related Topics

Corruption Loan National Accountability Bureau Bank Same Money 2018 2019 All From Government Top Billion Justice Javed Iqbal

Recent Stories

55th birth anniversary of Pak Hero Hockey Club on ..

2 seconds ago

Special Security Unit (SSU) Commando Khan Saeed Af ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan stresses upon creation o ..

1 minute ago

Hong Kong Opposition Says May Seek Foreign Help Af ..

4 minutes ago

Next Anti-Government March to Take Place in Hong K ..

4 minutes ago

Four persons including a woman were gunned-down

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.