Lohana criticize world justice, human rights forums over Kashmir brutalities

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Doulat Ram Lohana has strongly criticized the failure of international justice and human rights forums of stopping brutality of Indian government in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian forces in occupied areas have been engaged in barbarism and not only usurped the basic rights of Kashmiri brethren since last two months forcing them to live under siege but the international forums of justice and human rights remained silent on such brutalities, he said in a statement on Monday adding that so called champions of human rights protectors should discontinue their activities while accepting their failure in stopping human rights violations being committed by Indian government in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He demanded lifting of curfew in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, provision of basic human rights to the people and settling the Kashmir issue on the basis of UN Resolutions. The United Nations should take immediate steps to resolve the Kashmir issue which could become threat to world peace if not addressed in time, he added.

Meanwhile, the HCSTSI spokesman informed that a delegation of the chamber led by Vice President Muhammad Yasin Khilji had attended the Kashmir Rally arranged yesterday by Jamat Islami in Hyderabad.