Lohi Bhir Police Traced Blind Murder Case, Arrested Accused Killers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2022 | 07:59 PM

Lohi Bhir police traced blind murder case, arrested accused killers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Lohi Bhir police on Monday claimed to have traced a blind murder case and arrested two accused for killing a couple and their six months old daughter.

According to a police spokesman, the main culprit Mazhar Hussain killed his daughter Saba Ehtasham, son-in-law and minor grand daughter for marriage against his will.

The accused murdered the family after tying their hands and feet with rope and later dumped the bodies in a ditch near Naval Anchorage in the jurisdiction of Lohi Bhir police station.

On March 04,2022, the plaintiff Muhammad Sabir resident of Bhara Kahu lodged a complaint with Lohi Bhir police about missing of his son Ehtasham Sabir his daughter-in-law and their minor child.

Islamabad IGP Muhammad Ahsan Younus tasked SSP operations Faisal Kamran for recovery of abductees and arrest culprits.

The SSP operations formed teams under the supervision of SP Rural Zia-ud-Din ASP / SDPO Sihala Banish Fatima and other officers.

The operations were carried out by SHO Lohi Bhir Sub Inspector Mumtaz Baig, Sub Inspector Fakhr Abbas and ASI Zafar Iqbal under the supervision of SDPO Sihala.

The police teams after hectic efforts and obtaining the CDR of abductees' phone numbers, netted the accused Muhammad Haider s/o Abdul Karim resident of Rawlapindi and Mazhar Hussain.

During the interrogation both the accused confessed that on February 22 night they along with their accomplice murdered the family with a knife after tying them with rope.

The police recovered the bodies of the murdered family on the indication of the detainees and shifted them to the PIMS hospital for postmortem and later handed over to the heirs.

Raids were being conducted to arrest the other two culprits Noman and Ayub.

More Stories From Pakistan

