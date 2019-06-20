Lok Baithak discusses Folklore of Saraike at Lok Virsa

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Research and Media Section of National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on Thursday organized a Lok Baithak on "Folklore of Saraike" here at its Media Centre.

The main purpose of the Lok Baithak was to revive the traditional informal sittings of the rural communities.

Renowned scholar from Dera Ghazi Khan Professor Sharif Ashraf was the chief guest on the occasion.

Addressing the participants, he said that without folklore there was no life. He said that Saraike was thousands of years old language. He highlighted the history of Dera Ghazi Khan in his keynote speech.

He enlightened the audience on the content and significance of the folklore of Saraike and explored it in historical perspective.

Mazhar Lashari, a renowned journalist, historian, columnist and Tahir Baloch an urdu and Saraike poet also spoke on the topic and highlighted various aspects of the Dera Ghazi Khan in historical perspective.

These Lok Baithaks were multifaceted and used to serve the multiple purposes of associationalism, camaraderie, entertainment, social cohesion, knowledge sharing, creation of disciplinarian and organizational spirit, and above all as hub of promotion of art and culture in these communities.

The participants were motivated to share the values, knowledge, wisdom, stories, songs, tales, fables, epics, jokes, traditional games, riddles etc. Overall everything falling within the domain of folklore of their respective regions.

Muhammad Asif, a renowned Saraike folk singer, entertained the audience with melodious folk songs to the accompaniment of harmonium, tabla, dholak and gharra.Muhammad Asif and his group sung various famous Saraike songs and got big applause from the audience.

The event was attended by a large number of people from different walks of life and senior officials of Lok Virsa.