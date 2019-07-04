UrduPoint.com
'Lok Bethak' Held On Sufi Poet Shah Hussain At Lok Virsa

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 07:24 PM

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) Thursday held a literary evening at its Media Center under its fortnightly feature 'Lok Baithak' on famous Punjabi Sufi poet Shah Hussain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) Thursday held a literary evening at its Media Center under its fortnightly feature 'Lok Baithak' on famous Punjabi Sufi poet Shah Hussain.

The speakers at the event explored the personality teachings of "Kafi (short poems) of Shah Hussain also known as "Madhu Laal Hussain" who was a pioneer of the Kafi form of Punjabi poetry.

`Speaking at the occasion, renowned researcher and writer Sajjad Anwar said the style of Hussain's writing was very simple and touched the heart and soul.

`"His poetry is revolutionary because it narrates the struggle of the common man and resists the inequality on basis of cast", he added.

Famous published Sufi scholar Prof Saeed argued that Hussain's work challenged the customs of conventionalists. "Hussain was ahead of his times in terms of thinking process. His poetry was written to be sung", he added.

He said famous singers like Nusrat Feteh Ali Khan and Abida Parveen using his poetry in their songs was the proof that there was rhythm between his poetic lines.

The event was enjoyed by people of all age groups and multiple ethnicities especially those who enjoyed sufi poetry. Armature singers and musicians were also allowed to bring their musical instruments and artifacts, they specialize in to play in front of the audience as a way to boost their confidence.

Audience also enjoyed famous folk singer Ustad Nizakat Ali who sang Shah Hussain's Kafi and enthralled the listeners.

According to a Lok Virsa official, Lok Baithak aimed to revive the traditional and informal sittings of the rural communities.

"Sense of social cohesion and knowledge sharing was losing its place in society and fortnightly series of Lok Bethak is an attempt to revive those traditional norms of Desi culture", he added.

He said that the motive behind this feature was to rejuvenate the sense of folklore.

