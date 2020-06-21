'Lok geet symbol of harmony and unity'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Saman Rai said on Sunday the Alhamra was the only institution which had played great role for the promotion of "Lok geet" and "ghazal" singing.

In her message issued here on the World Music Day, she said: "Lok geet" is symbol of harmony and unity".

She said the Alhamra had brought forward such voices for the music industry which had highlighted the country's image.

In Alhamra academy of Performing Arts experienced, teachers were imparting music education to students, she added.

She said the youth were committed to excel in this field, adding that there was huge collection of music in Alhamra archives from which music students were benefiting. Alhamra "Unplugged season 1" gainedpopularity at the international level, she added.

Saman Rai said the day was being celebrated with a vision to keep music alive.