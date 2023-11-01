Open Menu

Lok Mela 2023, A Cultural Feast Celebrating Pakistan's Rich Diversity

Published November 01, 2023

Lok Mela 2023, a cultural feast celebrating Pakistan's rich diversity

Pakistan's largest folk festival, Lok Mela 2023, will be held from November 3 to 12 at the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) at Garden Avenue Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Pakistan's largest folk festival, Lok Mela 2023, will be held from November 3 to 12 at the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) at Garden Avenue Islamabad.

The festival will showcase the richness of Pakistan's cultural diversity, featuring provincial pavilions, shopping stalls, food stalls, and musical programs.

Under the theme "Peace and Harmony through Cultural Diversity," Lok Mela 2023 will highlight the contributions of people from diverse communities to Pakistan's cultural identity.

A large number of master craftsmen, folk artists, musicians, and folk dancers from all over Pakistan are expected to participate in the festival.

The visitors to Lok Mela 2023 can expect to experience a variety of cultural activities, including traditional dances, folk music performances, arts and crafts demonstrations, and food from all over Pakistan. The festival will also feature an open mic program where talented singers can showcase their voices.

Lok Mela 2023 is a unique event that celebrates the rich cultural heritage of Pakistan. It is a must-visit for anyone interested in learning more about Pakistan's diverse culture and traditions.

