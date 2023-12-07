Lok Mela begins in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) A week-long 'Long Mela' organized by Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) began here on Thursday.

Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti and Regional Police officer (RPO), Muhammad Shariq

Kamal Sidique inaugurated the event.

The Lok Mela aims to highlight the culture of Sargodha and Punjab, and provide recreational facilities

to citizens, will continue till December 13.

Various competitions would be organized including musical concert, fireworks, national/cultural songs,

smog awareness activities, stage performance, tree plantation awareness activities and other amusements.

People from all walks of life are expected to visit the Lok Mela.

Focal person on Lok Mela Shafqat Awan told APP that PHA striving hard to provide best recreational

facilities to citizens after organizing the week-long Lok Mela.

He further said the PHA under the supervision of PHA DG Syed Touqeer Haider Kazmi was striving

to highlight the Sargodha culture.