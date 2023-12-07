Open Menu

Lok Mela Begins In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Lok Mela begins in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) A week-long 'Long Mela' organized by Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) began here on Thursday.

Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti and Regional Police officer (RPO), Muhammad Shariq

Kamal Sidique inaugurated the event.

The Lok Mela aims to highlight the culture of Sargodha and Punjab, and provide recreational facilities

to citizens, will continue till December 13.

Various competitions would be organized including musical concert, fireworks, national/cultural songs,

smog awareness activities, stage performance, tree plantation awareness activities and other amusements.

People from all walks of life are expected to visit the Lok Mela.

Focal person on Lok Mela Shafqat Awan told APP that PHA striving hard to provide best recreational

facilities to citizens after organizing the week-long Lok Mela.

He further said the PHA under the supervision of PHA DG Syed Touqeer Haider Kazmi was striving

to highlight the Sargodha culture.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Visit Sargodha December Event All From Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Three dead as fire breaks out in Karachi's buildin ..

Three dead as fire breaks out in Karachi's building

18 hours ago
 Hyderabad: Penalties imposed on dealers selling ex ..

Hyderabad: Penalties imposed on dealers selling expensive fertilizer

18 hours ago
 ECP firmly denies fake vote allegations on social ..

ECP firmly denies fake vote allegations on social media

18 hours ago
 Nawaz condoles demise of Balakh Sher Mazari with f ..

Nawaz condoles demise of Balakh Sher Mazari with family

18 hours ago
Govt. committed to counter security threats in run ..

Govt. committed to counter security threats in run up to elections: Caretaker Pr ..

18 hours ago
 Govt. committed to counter security threats in run ..

Govt. committed to counter security threats in run up to elections: Caretaker Pr ..

18 hours ago
 ICRC, MPRC observe International Day for Persons w ..

ICRC, MPRC observe International Day for Persons with Disabilities

18 hours ago
 Commissioner inaugurates 2nd phase of Mother & Chi ..

Commissioner inaugurates 2nd phase of Mother & Child Welfare Programme

18 hours ago
 Nawaz, Shehbaz meet Ch. Shujaat

Nawaz, Shehbaz meet Ch. Shujaat

18 hours ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan