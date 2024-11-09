Open Menu

Lok Mela Captivates Audiences With Stunning Display Of Pakistani Culture And Heritage

Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2024 | 08:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) The ongoing Lok Mela, organized by Lok Virsa, is captivating audiences with its stunning display of Pakistani culture and heritage.

The festival, to continue till November 17, is offering a unique sneak peek into exquisite craftsmanship of hundreds of artisans from across the country.

The Lok Mela featured a diverse range of handicrafts, including intricate embroidery, block printing, lacquer work, pottery, tie-dye, doll making, Khadar, Truck Art, Wood Carving, Woodwork, Paper Mashi, Namda, Gahbah, Metalwork, Shawl Weaving, Zari Work, Beadwork, Carpets, Pottery, Ajrak, Fatar Work, and Wood craving.

Skilled artisans, such as Bibi Sakina and Mahi Husna from Balochistan, are showcasing their centuries-old Balochi embroidery techniques. Badshehzadi from Badin, Sindh, is mesmerizing visitors with her expertise in weaving.

Male artisans are equally celebrated at the Lok Mela. Muhammad Waseem Laker art from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is carrying on his family's legacy of lacquer art, while Amir Bakhsh Kahror paka is renowned for his batting craftsmanship.

Hajara Bibi from Bahawalpur is captivating audiences with her intricate basket weaving.

Qazi Abdul Razzaq, a 72-year-old artisan from the Kashmir Valley, has been preserving the art of Kashmiri Namda and Ghaba for over five decades.

Lok Virsa's commitment to youth empowerment is evident in the various programs organized at the Lok Mela, especially the youth pavilion.

A musical evening ‘Rhythms of Future’ at the Lok Virsa’s Open Air Theater provided a platform for young musicians to showcase their talent.

