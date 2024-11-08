ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) The most anticipated celebrations of “Lok Mela” kicked off at the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) Friday, on the occasion of its 50th anniversary, presenting a vibrant glimpse into the rich cultural heritage of all the provinces through different pavilions and stalls.

Secretary of the National Heritage and Culture Division, Hassan Nasir Jamy, as a chief guest, officially inaugurated the 50th anniversary of Lok Virsa. The ceremony, held at the open-air theater of Lok Virsa, was attended by diplomats, provincial representatives, artisans, artists, musicians and media personnel and general public across the country.

In his keynote address, Hassan Nasir Jamy expressed his delight at the impressive arrangements of the Lok Mela. He commended Lok Virsa for its crucial role in portraying the authentic image of Pakistan to the world.

Jamy reiterated the government’s commitment to promote Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage globally. He emphasized the importance of the Youth Pavilion in empowering young people and countering extremism.

Speaking on the occasion, Executive Director of Lok Virsa, Muzaffar Ali Burki highlighted the significance of the Lok Mela in promoting cultural unity among the federating units of Pakistan.

He emphasized the event’s role in empowering artisans, artists, and singers, as well as promoting Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage.

Burki expressed gratitude to the brotherly countries of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Uzbekistan, and Indonesia for their participation in the International Pavilion.

As part of the inaugural ceremony, Lok Virsa honored two distinguished artisans: Sheikh Muhammad Yusuf and Ms.

Sania from Kailash. They were presented with a turban and shawl, respectively, in recognition of their outstanding contributions to traditional crafts.

The 50th Lok Mela promises to be a vibrant celebration of Pakistan’s diverse cultural heritage.

Scheduled to be held from November 8 to 17, this year's festival promises to be bigger than ever, featuring a rich array of festivities such as musical nights, youth and international pavilion as it marks the golden jubilee celebrations of Lok Virsa.

Lok Mela, is an annual event that showcases the traditional colours of the country in collaboration with provinces.

It will bring together around five hundred artisans, musicians, and performers and entrepreneurs.

According to an official, the visitors can enjoy a range of activities including traditional music and dance performances, craft workshops, delicious local cuisine, and much more, during the celebrations.

The objective of the Lok Mela is to promote Pakistan's indigenous folk heritage, strengthen national harmony and integration among all federating units through a cultural perspective and provide a much- needed platform to the master artisans, folk artists, folk musicians and folk dancers to demonstrate their skills at the national level.

The festival is being organised in close collaboration with all provincial culture departments.

All provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir have confirmed to set their cultural pavilions at the festival grounds, the official informed.

The main features of the Mela are provincial cultural pavilions, artisans at work, an exotic craft bazaar, international cultural pavilion, youth cultural pavilion, folk musical and folk-dance performances.