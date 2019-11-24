Lok Mela concluded with colorful award ceremony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Ten-day folk festival (Lok Mela) with over 500 artists and craftspeople from all four provinces and two administrative regions of the country came to a glamorous conclusion here at Lok Virsa on Sunday evening with an awards distribution ceremony for the skilled folk artists and artisans.

Artisans and artists had over the past ten days demonstrated an array of cultural skills from singing, cooking traditional cuisines and performing folk tunes to dancing and preparing traditional crafts from Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK), Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B), Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P), Punjab and Sindh in their respective pavilions.

Kashmiri artisans and artists who received cash awards were Azra Kausar, Muhammad Siddique in Kashmiri Shawl and Muhammad Ijaz Gatka player.

From Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), winning artisans and artists who received cash awards were Shehzadi in cross stitch, Sultana Iqbal in Hunza Embroidery and Kashif Sajjad Dadang player.

Artisans from Sindh who received cash awards include Sumela in farasi weaving, Imdad Ali Vigheo in block making, Rahiba Rind in bate leaves basketry, Zikarya in ajrak making, Fiza Ali Folk singer, Sattar Jogi Murli player, Sain Daad Matko dancer and Ajmal Dandia dance group.

From Balochistan, Arz Muhammad Saroz maker, Gul Seema Gofta maker, Atifa Sadiq Hazargi Embroidery, Daad Muhammad Hasani animal stuffing, Liaqat Parkoi Brahvi singer, Muhammad Ali Dholak player, Ali Ahmed Banjo player and Muhammad Bashir Brahvi singer.

From Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, Rehmat Wali (special person) kalash wood carving, Tasleem Bibi Phulkari, Muhammad Khalil Karakuli topi, Riaz Ahmed Wax printing, Aisha Waseem D.I. Khan embroidery, Zainullah Chirali sitar player, Ijaz Sarhadi sarinda player and Ayaz Khan harmonium player were winners.

From Punjab, Kaneez Fatima Basketry maker, Muhammad Ramzan Khusa maker, Muhammad Ibrahim Lacquer art, Muhammad Zaman Dhol shahnai group, Ahmad Ali Folk singer, Sitara Lal Marwari singer and Munnu Ji Ranti player took prizes home.

Parliamentary Secretary for National History and Literary Heritage Division, Ghazala Saifi was the chief guest of the award distribution ceremony.

She appreciated the efforts of Lok Virsa in bringing rural masses from each nook and corner of the country to the Federal capital and enriching its beauty and attraction.

"The government is fully determined to strengthen national institutions. We are aware that no nation can afford to progress in industry, science and technology at the utter neglect and cost of its cultural awareness", Ghazala Saifi said.

"Culture is the path that leads to the provincial solidarity, religious harmony, love, peace and brotherhood among the nation", she believed.

The parliamentary secretary also visited cultural pavilions of Lok Mela where she interacted and encouraged artisans and artists.

Earlier, Lok Virsa Executive Director Anwaar ul haq thanked all the provincial governments and their cultural departments, art councils, craftspeople, folk artists, musicians and other institutions for their cooperation.

"The annual Lok Mela, organised by the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa), served as a reminder about these talented and diverse artists and that every nook and cranny of the country boasts a wealth of talent", the executive director said.

During the award ceremony, a number of cash awards were given to the most authentic artists and artisans on the recommendation of a Lok Virsa jury which comprised knowledgeable experts in the field of art and culture.

A large number of people flocked to the fair to view cultures from different parts of Pakistan. The ten-day cultural fair provided a source of entertainment to citizens of the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

While colourful traditional dresses, music and dance performances drew the attention of the crowds when they were on show, delicious foods with amazing smell proved to be the biggest draw for visitors — particularly the foodies.

Foods such as the Baloch Saji and Peshawar roast along with Murgh Musalim prepared on hot coals remained a great option for the people. Punjab's traditional dishes such as mustard spinach (Sarson Ka Saag) and Makkai Ki Roti catered to the salivating taste buds of many.

In the Peshawar pavilion, most were on the lookout for the famous Chapli Kababs. Visitors were of the view that the Chapli Kabab along with Peshawar Kahva in the cold weather was a treat.

Stalls offering spicy chaats from Lahore also saw visitors throng it.

Many a curious visitor also lined up outside food stalls in the G-B pavilion.

Women thronged stalls sporting handicrafts, dresses, traditional jewellery and home decoration items with some stalls running out of space to stand.

Many could also be seen purchasing traditional craft wares such as Balochi Shalwars, Sindh dresses, Kashmiri shawls and Peshawari sandals.

While some visitors joined the performers in dancing to foot-tapping folk beats, visitors also learned a lot about the provinces they hailed from and about all the other regions of the country.