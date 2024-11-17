Open Menu

Lok Mela Concludes On Sunday After Celebrating Pakistan's Rich Culture

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 17, 2024 | 11:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) The 10-day Lok Mela, a vibrant celebration of Pakistan’s diverse cultural heritage, concluded on Sunday after captivating audiences with its rich blend of traditional art, music, crafts, and food.

Organized annually by the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) in Islamabad, the festival showcased regional cultures through folk dances, live performances, and artisan displays.

The Federal Secretary for National Heritage and Culture, Hassan Nasir Jamy was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony held here to give away awards to the artists, musicians and folk singers.

Addressing the occasion, the federal secretary congratulated the staff of Lok Virsa for successfully organizing this grand event, which brought artisans from across the country to showcase their craftsmanship in the federal capital.

He emphasized that the government is committed to strengthening national institutions, stating, "No nation can achieve progress in industry, science, and technology while neglecting its cultural heritage."

He praised Lok Virsa's role in documenting, preserving, and promoting Pakistan’s tangible and intangible cultural heritage, describing it as a vital service to the nation.

He added, "Culture is the path that fosters provincial harmony, religious tolerance, love, peace, and brotherhood among people."

Earlier, the Executive Director of Lok Virsa, Muzaffar Ali Burki, expressed gratitude to all provincial governments, cultural departments, artisans, folk artists, and musicians for their contributions to making the festival a success.

He also thanked the Ministry of National Heritage and Culture for its constant support and guidance in executing Lok Virsa’s programs, including the Folk Festival.

During the awards ceremony, multiple cash prizes were distributed among talented artisans, folk artists, and musicians based on recommendations from a jury comprising cultural experts.

Over the past three days, the jury meticulously observed each artisan’s work to ensure fair decisions.

The participants from all four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir presented their historical landmarks and traditional cuisines at the festival. A total of PKR 660,000 in cash prizes were awarded among the artisans, musicians and folk singers.

The chief guest presented cash prizes to the artists and artisans, as well as trophies to provincial coordinators and agencies for their participation.

The media representatives were also given certificates of appreciation.

The award recipients from Azad Jammu and Kashmir included Sheikh Muhammad Yousuf, Zulfikar Ghazi, Shakeel Ahmed Mir, and Nadir Ali.

From Gilgit-Baltistan, recipients were Moosa, Fatima Arzo, Shahbaz, Farhan Ahmed, Sultan Nasir, and Rahat Ali.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s recipients included Fazal Wahid (Swati Shawls), Kashif (Charsadda Chappals), Aniya Wasim (Lacquer Art), Maryam Mumtaz (Jisti Work), Sheikh Usman (Jinnah Cap), Sher Majm, Israr, and Babar Ali Shah.

From Sindh, the winners were Muhammad Ashraf, Farhan, Raiba Rand, Sattar Jogi, Shaukat Faqir, Niaz Muhammad, Latif Ali, and Oser Gulam Arshad.

Balochistan’s awardees included Ali Adil Baloch, Muhammad Arif, Arif Mazhar, Liaqat Parloi, Gul Bahar, Soomar, and Suya Bator.

From Punjab, Ahmed Gujrati, Muhammad Omais Riaz, Manzoor Malang, Lala Ramzan, Fauzia Naid, Rameez Ishaq, Shaukat, Dileo Lal, Abdul Aziz, Muhammad Akhtar, and Muhammad Kamran received awards.

The ceremony also featured captivating cultural dances and performances by folk musicians.

The event attracted a large number of cultural enthusiasts, media representatives, and the general public, celebrating Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage.

