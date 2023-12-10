Open Menu

Lok Mela Continues

Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Lok Mela continues

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) A week-long Lok Mela, being organised by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Sargodha in the city, continued on Sunday .

Talking to APP here, PHA Director General Tauqeer Haider Kazmi said the Lok Mela was underway aimed at promoting regional culture and creating awareness among the young generation about rich history of the region.

On the fourth day, fireworks, Ludi dance, acrobatics, gymnastic performance, agriculture and citrus exhibition were held at the Mela, he said.

Later, the melodious performance of famous folk singer Nooran Lal was enjoyed by the people.

The DG said that families and people of all ages coming in large numbers enjoyed 'desi' and fast food, swings and various stalls arranged by different departments and brands at the Mela.

Various colourful programmes were also held, the DG added.

