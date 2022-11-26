Lok mela continues in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :The seven-day lok mela arranged by Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) is continue here aimed to high light rich cultural heritage. The mela is entertaining the people of Sargodha with vibrant colors of Punjab.

Talking to APP, Media consultant PHA Shafqat Awan said that the focus of the lok mela was to create provincial harmony.

A number of folk artists, rural musicians and folk dancers from all over the country are participating in the event.

The daily attractions of the mela included provincial pavilions having various cultural themes, traditional food stalls, folk dances, music, shopping stalls, kids' corner, concerts in open-air theater among several other programmes.

Secretary Culture and Tourism Punjab Asia Gul and Additional Director General Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab Yasir Bhatti appreciated the efforts of PHA over organizing the loke mela.

They said that it was a good step by the authority to highlight culture among new generationand praised DG PHA Syed Touqeer Haider Kazmi for its organization.