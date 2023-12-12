Open Menu

Lok Mela Continues With Traditional Momentum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2023 | 12:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Sargodha has organized a week-long Lok Mela in the city, continued till Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson, PHA Director General (DG), Tauqeer Haider Kazmi and Media consultant & mela Organiser Shafqat Awan said that celebrations of the cultural Lok Mela was aimed to promote regional culture and creating awareness among the young generation about rich history of the region.

On the event, fireworks, ludi dance, acrobatics, gymnastic performance, ggriculture and citrus exhibition were held at the mela, he said.

The (DG),PHA said that families and people of all ages coming in large numbers enjoyed desi' and fast food, swings and various stalls arranged by different departments and brands at the mela.

