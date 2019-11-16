Lok Mela Dastarbandi, Chadarposhi ceremony on Nov 19

A ten-day folk festival known as 'Lok Mela' organized by National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) "Dastarbandi and Chadarposhi ceremony" would be held on November 19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :A ten-day folk festival known as 'Lok Mela' organized by National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) "Dastarbandi and Chadarposhi ceremony" would be held on November 19.

According to Lok Virsa, Minister for Federal education, Professional Training, National History and Literary Heritage Shafqat Mahmood would be the chief guest on the occasion.

The ten-day folk festival 'Lok Mela' continued attracting visitors from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi on its 2nd day on Saturday.

An atmosphere of festivity and a celebration of local cultures surrounded the festival here at Garden Avenue Shakarparian.

The major features of the Lok Mela to attract the public include artisans-at-work exhibition, provincial cultural pavilions, folkloric songs and dance ensembles, rural musicians, cultural evenings, promotional stalls by public organizations and NGOs, general assembly of crafts people, an exotic craft bazaar, traditional food cuisine and food stalls have enthralled both adults and children.

All provinces and regions including Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir got the opportunity to showcase their respective rich cultures comprising indigenous folk music, songs, traditional dances and traditional cuisines.

A large number of people from different walks of life including professional and general masses, art and craft experts, cultural personalities, diplomats, political figures, media persons and students visited and entertained by the fascinating performances of the artists.

The Balochistan pavilion set up by the Balochistan Directorate of Culture in collaboration with Lok Virsa catches the visitors' eye with presentation of the richness�of Balochi culture, arts, crafts, folk music, rituals, traditions, cuisine and folk entertainment.

More than 500 artists, singers and artisans are participating in the festival, representing the real cultural values of the country.

Folk artists includes Muskan Noushahi from Punjab, Fazal Jutt from Punjab, Faiza from Sindh, Jangi Khan from Balochistan, Bashir Lohar from Punjab, Krishan Lal Bhel from Marvari, Dholi group Muhammad Zaman from Punjab and Gata Ghora dance party from Multan was participating in the festival.

The folk artists of Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan were also entertaining the visitors at their pavilions.

Traditional mouth-watering Pakistani traditional cuisines are also available at the premises of the festival.

The festival will culminate with a colourful Award Ceremony scheduled to take place on the last day ( November 24) in which cash awards would be distributed among the talented artisans recommended by a national jury.