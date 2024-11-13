(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) A large number of visitors from twin cities of Rawalpindi, Islamabad thronged to the Lok Virsa on Wednesday to witness the country's most popular and entertaining festival of ‘Folk Mela’.

The annual event of Lok Mela is not less than any treat for the people of twin cities who are tired of their regular routines.

All provinces and territories like Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan have set up their own pavilions presenting folk music, dance parties, traditional arts and crafts from their respective regions.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pavilion attracted a number of visitors through engaging visitors with traditional delights, music and food.

There were more than 25 skilled artisans, men and women from different parts of the province in the pavilion with a significant number of female artists.

Among the female artisans were Rukhshanda Mehmood in Hazara Phalkari, Hamna Rahim in Tarakshi from Dera IsmaiI Khan, Naseem Akhtar in Hazara jasti work and Ramim Naz in Kuroshiya work in embroidery craft. Among them, Zainab Bibi is the foremost. Embroidery is the embellishment of any material in which a pattern or design is created with a needle and thread.

Phalkari is famous for its intricate designs using pink, white colours with pearl necklaces.

Phalkari is mostly done on trishals and shirts and silk threads are used in green colour.

The artists have also been exhibiting their skills in various fairs and exhibitions, including Waseem and Faheem in laker art, Fazal-e-Wahid in Swati shawl weaving. Riyaz Ahmad wax printing, Niaz Ali basketry, Rustom stone carving, Siar Khan Truck art, Umar Muhammad Gandhara art, Sheikh Khalil Qaraqoli/Jinnah cap.

The visitors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pavilion could not resist the aroma of Chapal Kebab being prepared before their very eyes.

The pavilion also served other varieties of traditional cuisine of the province such as Patasekh, Kadhahi famous kawah (green tea) prepared in the coffee house with cardamom.

A chamber was built nearby in which Pakhtun musicians were playing folk music instruments like rabab, tabla, harmonium etc.

A cultural evening highlighting the local folk culture of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was also part of the activities in which famous folk singers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Jaam Boys, Sehrish Khan, Kulsoom Wadud, Shahid Malang and Javed Khan Jahangiri performed and entertained the audience.

The festival will continue till 10 pm on Sunday, November 17 with all its activities.