Lok Mela Held At DPS

Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2023 | 03:10 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :A one-day Lok Mela 2023 was held at District Public School (DPS) here on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner/Chairman BoD Muhammad Arshad Bhatti inaugurated the event.

DPS Principal Col (R) Muhammad Adeel, Administrator Muhammad Jehangir Chopra and teachers were also present.

Male and female students of the school presented cultural show, in which different life aspects of the people of Punjab, Sindh, Baluchistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir were highlighted.

A 'lok virsa' was also established in the Mela with an aim to highlight various cultural aspects of the country.

Various stalls including stalls of cultural items and eateries were also set up in the Lok Mela.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Adeel lauded the performance of students and the school administration for holding cultural event in the school.

He stressed the need for promoting extra-curriculum activities together with curriculum activities.

