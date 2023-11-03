Lok Mela Kicks Off in Islamabad with Spectacular Display of Pakistani Culture

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2023 | 08:26 PM

In a spectacular display of Pakistan's cultural richness and unity, the National Folk Festival (Lok Mela) Islamabad commenced today at the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) with the theme "Peace and Harmony through Cultural Diversity

The festival promises to be a vibrant celebration of the nation's heritage, bringing together people from all walks of life.

The festival will run until November 12 and will feature provincial pavilions, shopping stalls, food vendors, musical performances, highlighting the diverse cultures and traditions of all four provinces, as well as Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

The Minister for National Heritage & Culture, Jamal Shah, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, emphasizing its role in fostering national cohesion and promoting cultural diversity.

Shah also announced that all festival activities would be conducted in support of the Palestinian people, with a special stall dedicated to collecting funds for Palestine.

The Visitors to the festival can look forward to a wide range of cultural activities, including traditional dances, folk music performances, arts and crafts demonstrations, and a delectable selection of dishes from all corners of Pakistan.

An open mic program will also provide a platform for talented singers to showcase their voices.

The Lok Mela will run until November 12, from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm, with an affordable entry ticket priced at just Rs 150.

