Lok Mela Offers A Vibrant Celebration Of Punjab's Cultural Heritage, Music
Muhammad Irfan Published November 10, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) The annual Lok Mela at the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa), continued for the third consecutive day, mesmerized the audience by showcasing the vibrant and diverse culture of Punjab province.
The festival is a captivating blend of traditional music, dance, folklore, and exquisite handicrafts, drawing visitors from all walks of life.
The Punjab Pavilion, a focal point of the Mela, offered a mesmerizing display of centuries-old crafts.
Over 50 skilled artisans, both men and women, have set up stalls showcasing their expertise in various disciplines, including weaving, tie-and-dye, block printing, embroidery, and needlework, pottery, carving, lacquer art, and furniture making, Jewelry and decorative items, basketry, camel bone carving, and shoemaking.
Among the talented artisans, Suraya Abdullah from Kururpakka is renowned for her beautifully designed chunris in a variety of colors.
Amir Bakhsh, a master of block printing in natural colors, has trained numerous individuals in this art form.
Riaz Ahmed Mughal, a skilled craftsman from Sargodha's Sillanwali district, is showcasing his family's legacy of lacquer art on vases, plates, and lamps.
The festival also features a daily cultural music festival where folk singers and musicians enthrall the audience with their energetic performances.
On Sunday, the Punjab Culture Department organized a special musical night at the Lok Virsa Open Air Theatre, featuring vibrant performances of renowned folk artists and musicians.
The Lok Mela will continue until November 17 offering visitors a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich cultural heritage of Punjab.
