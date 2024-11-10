Open Menu

Lok Mela Offers A Vibrant Celebration Of Punjab's Cultural Heritage, Music

Muhammad Irfan Published November 10, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Lok Mela offers a vibrant celebration of Punjab's cultural heritage, music

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) The annual Lok Mela at the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa), continued for the third consecutive day, mesmerized the audience by showcasing the vibrant and diverse culture of Punjab province.

The festival is a captivating blend of traditional music, dance, folklore, and exquisite handicrafts, drawing visitors from all walks of life.

The Punjab Pavilion, a focal point of the Mela, offered a mesmerizing display of centuries-old crafts.

Over 50 skilled artisans, both men and women, have set up stalls showcasing their expertise in various disciplines, including weaving, tie-and-dye, block printing, embroidery, and needlework, pottery, carving, lacquer art, and furniture making, Jewelry and decorative items, basketry, camel bone carving, and shoemaking.

Among the talented artisans, Suraya Abdullah from Kururpakka is renowned for her beautifully designed chunris in a variety of colors.

Amir Bakhsh, a master of block printing in natural colors, has trained numerous individuals in this art form.

Riaz Ahmed Mughal, a skilled craftsman from Sargodha's Sillanwali district, is showcasing his family's legacy of lacquer art on vases, plates, and lamps.

The festival also features a daily cultural music festival where folk singers and musicians enthrall the audience with their energetic performances.

On Sunday, the Punjab Culture Department organized a special musical night at the Lok Virsa Open Air Theatre, featuring vibrant performances of renowned folk artists and musicians.

The Lok Mela will continue until November 17 offering visitors a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich cultural heritage of Punjab.

Related Topics

Music Punjab Jewelry Sargodha Sillanwali November Women Sunday Family All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their hom ..

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

10 hours ago
 Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly ..

Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..

22 hours ago
 No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate ..

No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration

22 hours ago
 Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

22 hours ago
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities ..

Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens

1 day ago
 Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal tod ..

Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today

1 day ago
 Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s ral ..

Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi

1 day ago
 Passports Fees-Check complete details here

Passports Fees-Check complete details here

1 day ago
 Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in fina ..

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow

1 day ago
 24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways ..

24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan