Lok Mela Provides Glimpse Into Gilgit-Baltistan Rich Heritage
Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2024 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The vibrant culture of Gilgit-Baltistan captivated audiences at the ongoing Lok Virsa Lok Mela 2024 on Tuesday with display of the region's rich heritage, diverse languages, and unique traditions.
The visitors enjoyed the dedicated musical night and a stunning pavilion.
The Gilgit-Baltistan Musical Night featured a stellar lineup of singers from five different languages i.e. Shina, Balti, Khwar, Burushaski, and Wakhi.
Their soulful performances have mesmerized the audience, transporting them to the breathtaking landscapes of the region.
The cultural evening organized as part of the Lok Mela featured a mesmerizing performance by renowned artists such as Sher Khan Nagri, Ishtiaq Ahmed, Shahzaman, Azim Hunzai, Shan, Kachu Naveed, Mehmood Alam, Rahmat Ali, Dawood Ahmed, TJ Zubair, Iqbal Hussain, Sajd-ur-Rehman, Amin Ustad, Mir Afzal Ustad, and a particularly inspiring performance by young Fawad, a disabled child, who received a standing ovation from the audience.
The Gilgit-Baltistan Pavilion has emerged as the focal point offering visitors a captivating glimpse into the region’s cultural tapestry.
The pavilion showcases the work of skilled artisans, including Fatima Bibi, a renowned embroiderer from Hunza.
At the tender age of 15, Fatima learned the art of intricate embroidery from her mother, preserving a cherished tradition that has been passed down through generations.
Another talented artisan, Aziza Parveen from Hanra Valley, has been crafting exquisite carpets since she was 10 years old.
Her dedication to her craft has helped maintain the region’s rich textile heritage.
The Lok Virsa Lok Mela 2024 will continue to enchant visitors till November 17.
Recent Stories
After ODI series, Pakistan determined to win T20I series against Australia
Gold prices witness sudden decline in both int’l, local markets
PTI several leaders detained by police from outside Adiala jail
PCB seeks ICC’s written response on India’s refusal for Champions Trophy 202 ..
Punjab govt submits details of cases against Imran Khan before LHC
NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigating corruption cases: IHC
SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov 14
Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December: NEOC
Punjab govt closes schools across all districts amid smog
PM to attend opening session COP-29 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nurturing of orphaned into respectable citizens societal responsibility: Governor Kundi2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan moving towards economic stability: Governor Sindh2 minutes ago
-
Women's role imperative for country development: Rana Mashhood2 minutes ago
-
Motion to probe air condition gas-triggered explosions rejected in KP assembly3 minutes ago
-
SALU students win Inter University volleyball championship12 minutes ago
-
Kundi for political cohesion to resolve long standing problems of KP12 minutes ago
-
BoG for early construction of parking plazas in Galliyat12 minutes ago
-
Advisor Ali announces key reforms in Health Department12 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns hearing of corruption reference against Parvez Elahi, others till Nov 2012 minutes ago
-
CDA chief urges faster progress on Serena Chowk, Jinnah Avenue Interchange Projects13 minutes ago
-
First ever female public library caters needs of readers; Saba13 minutes ago
-
Minister congratulates Dr Mampal Singh on promotion22 minutes ago