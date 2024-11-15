Lok Mela: Sindhi handicrafts becomes centre of attraction for visitors

The Sindh Pavilion and Sindh Musical Night were the standout attractions at Lok Mela on Friday, mesmerizing the audience with the vibrant culture and traditions of Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The Sindh Pavilion and Sindh Musical Night were the standout attractions at Lok Mela on Friday, mesmerizing the audience with the vibrant culture and traditions of Sindh.

The pavilion featured stunning displays of Sindhi handicrafts, textiles, artifacts, embroidered stuff and food while the musical night brought the soul of Sindh alive through enchanting folk performances and traditional melodies.

The event celebrated the rich heritage of Sindh, leaving visitors captivated and inspired.

While visiting the festival grounds one can see the beautifully decorated pavilions that showcase the rich culture and traditional architecture of Sindh province, the land of Sufi saints.

Sindhi folk crafts include lacquer art, Persian weaving, pottery, Sindhi embroidery, ajrak, block printing, traditional carpet weaving (floor carpet), tie-dye, khis weaving, woodwork, embroidery and many other crafts is displayed in the Sindh Pavilion.

Among the talented people who displayed their artistic endeavours beautifully were Mumtaz Khan Chand Sindhi Joti, Gul Khatun and Badshahzadi, Rili Sazi, Anila Chana and Ghulam Muhammad Khais and Lungi weaving.

The mela featured palm leaf work by Rabia, pottery works by Faqir Muhammad while Sabrin Solangi showcased his skills in Mahinjodaro and Shahzad Khan, Fida Hussain and Ghulam Nabi in Ajrak.

Among these artisans, Chand Khan, who specializes in making Sindhi shoes, is 17 years old and has been involved in this art for 44years.

They make exquisitely embroidered shoes which are famous all over Sindh.

Apart from the fair, they have been participating in local and Federal level exhibitions.

Sindh's folk artists, musicians and folk dance groups include Ajmal Bheel (Jomar Dance), Sain Dad Matkarkas, Sattar Jogi/Bein Nawaz, Murali, Ghulam Arshad, Banjo Nawaz, Sajjan Jogi Yarmonium, Ashiq Shahnai Nawaz, Jamiso Khan Al Ghuzanwaz, Farah Lashari and Ijaz.

Ali is a folk singer who received great appreciation from the music fans on his performance.

Sindh Pavilion featured a book stall organized by the Sindh Department of Cultural, Exhibition of thari embroidery, Sindhi bangles, traditional food, Shikarpuri pickles, Sindhi biryani and Larkana Maiwa.

The Governor of Punjab, Sardar Saleem Khan, visited the Lok Mela and met with representatives of all provincial pavilions, expressing gratitude for their participation in the festival.

He also individually met with all the artisans and appreciated their skills.

The Governor of Punjab attended the Sindh musical evening as well.

Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Program, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, also visited the festival and interacted with a large number of youth at the Youth Pavilion.

The festival will continue till 10 pm on Sunday, November 17 with all its activities.