Lok Mela symbol of Nation unity, provides opportunity to artists: DG PNCA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Director General, Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), Dr Fauzia Saeed on Sunday said Lok Mela is a symbol of national unity and presents the true picture of diversity of Pakistani culture.

Talking to APP, she said the event provided unique opportunity to the artists from every corner of the country to gather and get the visitors familiar with the folkloric life, art and music of Pakistan which otherwise is not possible for everyone.

She said that PNCA participation will add colors to Lok Mela as popular Folk artists Fazal Jutt and his team were entertaining the audience by presenting Folk stories like Heer and other stories and music in his own unique style.

He performs daily at 2 pm while the national puppet theatre of PNCA is conducting daily puppet shows at 11 am at the Lok Virsa open air theatre, she stated.

She said that the Lok Mela is very popular among masses and people from all walks of life visited the Mela to have a look at Pakistani art and craft.

She said the diplomatic community and expats in Pakistan also took special interest and avail the opportunity to have a look at the Pakistani traditional life culture and cuisine as every province presented their traditional food and music at their pavilions. She added that It is also a source of promotion for tourism.

The DG PNCA said that Lok Mela should also be arranged at all provincial capitals to provide opportunities to the people of these areas as well to have a look of their own traditions and culture which would create sense of ownership among these people.

/395