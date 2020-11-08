UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lok Mela Symbol Of Nation Unity, Provides Opportunity To Artists: DG PNCA

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

Lok Mela symbol of Nation unity, provides opportunity to artists: DG PNCA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Director General, Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), Dr Fauzia Saeed on Sunday said Lok Mela is a symbol of national unity and presents the true picture of diversity of Pakistani culture.

Talking to APP, she said the event provided unique opportunity to the artists from every corner of the country to gather and get the visitors familiar with the folkloric life, art and music of Pakistan which otherwise is not possible for everyone.

She said that PNCA participation will add colors to Lok Mela as popular Folk artists Fazal Jutt and his team were entertaining the audience by presenting Folk stories like Heer and other stories and music in his own unique style.

He performs daily at 2 pm while the national puppet theatre of PNCA is conducting daily puppet shows at 11 am at the Lok Virsa open air theatre, she stated.

She said that the Lok Mela is very popular among masses and people from all walks of life visited the Mela to have a look at Pakistani art and craft.

She said the diplomatic community and expats in Pakistan also took special interest and avail the opportunity to have a look at the Pakistani traditional life culture and cuisine as every province presented their traditional food and music at their pavilions. She added that It is also a source of promotion for tourism.

The DG PNCA said that Lok Mela should also be arranged at all provincial capitals to provide opportunities to the people of these areas as well to have a look of their own traditions and culture which would create sense of ownership among these people.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Music Expats Sunday Event All From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler exempts Lebanese Publishing Houses f ..

21 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed heads virtual meeting of Educat ..

36 minutes ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi announces premiere of film The Pu ..

1 hour ago

Hamad Al Sharqi reviews progress of Dibba Fujairah ..

1 hour ago

Expo Al Dhaid gears up for Adventure &amp; Camping ..

2 hours ago

RTA receives 31 thousand reports of items lost in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.