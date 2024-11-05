Lok Mela To Celebrate Folk Heroes
Umer Jamshaid Published November 05, 2024 | 08:46 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Lok Virsa is set to host a series of events celebrating Pakistan’s folk legends at Lok Mela 2024, scheduled to take place from November 8–17.
This year, under the theme “Legends that Unite and Inspire,” Lok Virsa will feature engaging talks spotlighting Pakistan’s folk heroes—figures whose stories of resilience, bravery, and wisdom have shaped the nation’s cultural heritage.
These sessions, held at the Mai Bhagi Auditorium in the Youth Pavilion, will introduce audiences to celebrated heroes like Pir Rokhan, Zarsanga, Rai Ahmed Khan Kharal, Rawal Jugni, Watyo Faqeer, Sachal Sarmast, Mir Gul Khan Naseer and Atta Shad highlighting their enduring values of peace, justice, and unity.
Muzaffar Ali Burki, Executive Director of Lok Virsa, remarked, “These heroes symbolize unity and peace—values that can inspire Pakistani youth to connect with their heritage. This initiative not only honours our rich history but also serves as a unifying force for contemporary Pakistan.”
In addition to celebrating folk legends, Lok Virsa is committed to safeguarding Pakistan’s intangible heritage.
An awareness session on Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) will be held in collaboration with the Intellectual Property Organization (IPO) Pakistan.
This session aims to empower artisans by educating them on how to protect their crafts and designs, thereby ensuring both economic security and cultural preservation.
