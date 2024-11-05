Open Menu

`Lok Mela' To Project Soft Image Of Country: Secretary Heritage

Sumaira FH Published November 05, 2024 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) The much anticipated `Lok Mela’, being arranged by National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) from November 08-17, will present soft image of the country through showcasing Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage, traditional art and music.

This was stated by the Secretary National Heritage and Culture Division, Hassan Nasir Jamy, in a video message.

He said that the Lok Mela will represent the rich culture and heritage of all the provinces, promoting soft image of the country.

“It is heartening to share that Lok Virsa being custodian of Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage has been arranging “Lok Mela” from the last more than 40 years”, Jamy said.

The Lok Mela will bring great opportunities for the artisans and folk artists of Islamabad, all the provinces as well as Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan to showcase their innovative talents and culture.

This year’s Lok Mela festival has a special significance as Lok Virsa is celebrating its Golden Jubilee Celebrations (1974-2024).

Since establishment in 1974, Lok Virsa has been playing an instrumental role in preservation and promotion of rich cultural legacy of the country for the future generations.

Another special feature of this Lok Mela, Jamy mentioned, is that the whole activity is focused on “Youth of Pakistan” and it will feature the works of a large number of young artists and artisans.

The Lok Mela will present musical nights of all the provinces showcasing the musical performances by the artists from each province while art and cultural shows and traditional cuisines will also add colour to the festival.

He said that a special night will be arranged to mark the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Lok Virsa, celebrating its immense contributions for safeguarding and projecting true image of Pakistan.

