`Lok Mela' To Project Soft Image Of Country: Secretary Heritage
Sumaira FH Published November 05, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) The much anticipated `Lok Mela’, being arranged by National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) from November 08-17, will present soft image of the country through showcasing Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage, traditional art and music.
This was stated by the Secretary National Heritage and Culture Division, Hassan Nasir Jamy, in a video message.
He said that the Lok Mela will represent the rich culture and heritage of all the provinces, promoting soft image of the country.
“It is heartening to share that Lok Virsa being custodian of Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage has been arranging “Lok Mela” from the last more than 40 years”, Jamy said.
The Lok Mela will bring great opportunities for the artisans and folk artists of Islamabad, all the provinces as well as Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan to showcase their innovative talents and culture.
This year’s Lok Mela festival has a special significance as Lok Virsa is celebrating its Golden Jubilee Celebrations (1974-2024).
Since establishment in 1974, Lok Virsa has been playing an instrumental role in preservation and promotion of rich cultural legacy of the country for the future generations.
Another special feature of this Lok Mela, Jamy mentioned, is that the whole activity is focused on “Youth of Pakistan” and it will feature the works of a large number of young artists and artisans.
The Lok Mela will present musical nights of all the provinces showcasing the musical performances by the artists from each province while art and cultural shows and traditional cuisines will also add colour to the festival.
He said that a special night will be arranged to mark the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Lok Virsa, celebrating its immense contributions for safeguarding and projecting true image of Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Justice Aminuddin Khan appointed as head of SC seven-member constitutional bench
Pakistan likely to add regular spinner in second ODI against Australia
Indian Actress Sana Sultan marries in Madinah; photos go viral
US election commences with early results from Hampshire
PPP raises concerns with govt over not receiving equal representation in JCP
UK reports two more cases of Monkeypox
Hajj Policy 2024 approved by federal cabinet
Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Flight Test of Ship Launched Ballistic Missile
Dubai Customs and DP World Sign Agreement to Accelerate Digital Transformation a ..
TECNO’s #ToneProud Campaign Aspires to End Skin Tone Bias in Imaging Technolog ..
Lahore imposes bans motorcycles stands, rickshaws to tackle smog
Azam Swati re-arrested moments after release from Attock Jail
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Acting President Gilani calls for providing equitable public healthcare services1 minute ago
-
Ayaz expresses concern over impact of armed conflicts on environment11 minutes ago
-
Secretary Health Inaugurates second batch of KP Nurses Capacity Building Project11 minutes ago
-
Anti-Corruption Balochistan files case in drugs scame12 minutes ago
-
Justice Aminuddin Khan appointed as head of SC seven-member constitutional bench22 minutes ago
-
Business leaders’ role in achieving sustainable development crucial: Romina31 minutes ago
-
Gilani urges media to acquaint people with Mohtaib's role in addressing public grievances31 minutes ago
-
DG RDA launches special awareness campaign about approved housing schemes, dengue disease31 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inaugurates book fair at UoM32 minutes ago
-
KP govt launches mega solarization project for sustainable energy41 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Iran condemn Israel's genocidal acts; pledge to coordinate anti-terror efforts41 minutes ago
-
Dengue affects 117 more patients1 hour ago