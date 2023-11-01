Open Menu

Lok Mela To Serve As Fund Raising Platform To Support Oppressed Palestinians: Jamal Shah

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2023 | 08:55 PM

Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage & Culture Jamal Shah announced on Wednesday that the upcoming Folk Heritage Festival, Lok Mela, would not only showcase Pakistan's rich cultural diversity but also serve as a platform for collecting donations to support the oppressed Palestinian people who were facing the severe Israeli aggression

During a press conference, Jamal Shah unveiled a comprehensive plan designed to kick start various cultural activities aimed at engaging the country's youth.

He also emphasized the significance of preserving and promoting cultural heritage and attracting tourists.

To achieve that, he said, the ministry was collaborating with the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to renovate heritage sites in Islamabad.

He said the Lok Mela, which was scheduled to take place from November 3 to 13 at the Lok Virsa Complex in Shakarparian, would be more than a mere exhibition of Pakistan's heritage.

“This year the organizers are determined to make a meaningful difference by raising funds for the Gaza Strip victims who are braving the Israeli brutalities,” he added.

The effort reflected a clear stance against the prevailing status quo, with the festival adopting a broader, more humanitarian role, the minister said.

