Lok Sabha Legislation A Conspiracy To Impose Hindu Rashtra Mindset: FO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 04:59 PM

Lok Sabha legislation a conspiracy to impose Hindu Rashtra mindset: FO

Pakistan has said legislation enacted by Lok Sabha in India is violation of human rights which is a conspiracy to impose Hindu Rashtra mindset

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th December, 2019) Pakistan has said legislation enacted by Lok Sabha in India is violation of human rights which is a conspiracy to impose Hindu Rashtra mindset.This was said by Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal in his weekly press briefing here Thursday.He held it is 132nd day of lock down slapped by India in Occupied Kashmir and Indian occupation forces are not allowing international human rights organizations to visit Indian Held Kashmir owing to Indian extremist thinking.The legislation on citizenship in Indian Lok Sabha has given rise to security threats for minorities in India, he cautioned.He told the media men that 6th round of talks of Pak-Russia joint cooperation commission has taken place in foreign office in Islamabad.He said that foreign minister attended inter-ministerial meeting of Heart of Asia and held meetings with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his Turkish counterpart.

Foreign minister also boycotted Indian minister address in Heart of Asia Conference.

Pakistan will boycott India wherever and in what forum it is needed.He underlined Diplomatic Corps was given briefing ln foreign ministry on international day of human rights and situation in Occupied Kashmir was highlighted.He informed that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will soon visit Bahrain and curtain raiser will soon be issued on PM visit.Regarding US-Taliban direct talks he said Pakistan has welcomed it.

Pakistan supports a political and peaceful resolution of Afghan issue. Pakistan is facilitating Afghan peace process.He stated there is no update at present on Kulbhushan Jadhav issue.

