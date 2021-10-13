Lok Virsa announces art competition on women issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) Lok Virsa announced an art competition on women issues titled, "Compassionate Women Kindness in action".

The competition was being organized in collaboration with Anum Farooq which was aimed at providing a unique opportunity to participate in an international digital exhibition with a focus on "women and compassion", said a statement.

Emerging to established artists, as well as self taught artists were encouraged to apply, to lead a change in the cultural zeitgeist on a global scale.

This an opportunity for the women of the nation would help initiate a conversation through art about their experiences on a global arena.

It would help establish impact of acts of compassion that the artist had received or given.

The applicant should apply with few documents including a brief bio (max 200 words) and an artists statement. The artists should also provide Name, Title of work, date of completion, Media format, Outline, List of project collaborators with individual roles clearly identified.

The top position holders would be selected for an international digital exhibition in December 2021 to be held virtually.

Selected artists would also be considered for a physical rotating exhibition in prestigious Community Arts Platforms within Pakistan.