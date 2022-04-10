Lok Virsa announces its new Ramazan timings

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage-Lok Virsa Thursday announced new Ramazan timings for visitors frequently visiting both museums of Lok Virsa; Pakistan National Heritage Museum and Pakistan National Monument Museum.

The museums will remain open for visitors from Tuesday to Sunday between 10am and 4pm without any break with prayer break on Friday,said a press release issued here Sunday.

C:zkz/P:zkz/L:abk/R:abk\778