Lok Virsa announces new ramzan timings

(@FahadShabbir)

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage-Lok Virsa Thursday announced new ramzan timings for visitors frequently visiting both museums of Lok Virsa (Pakistan National Heritage Museum and Pakistan National Monument Museum)

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage-Lok Virsa Thursday announced new ramzan timings for visitors frequently visiting both museums of Lok Virsa (Pakistan National Heritage Museum and Pakistan National Monument Museum).

The museums timings from Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 4pm without any break while on Friday from 10am to 4pm with prayer break,said a press release issued here.