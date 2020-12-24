National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has arranged special programmes on Thursday to pay tribute to father of nation Quaid-e-Azam in connection with his 145th birthday on December 25

Addressing an event in this regard, Minister for Federal education and Professional Training, National History and Literary Heritage, Shafaqat Mehmood thanked Eassaji Musaji family from Balochistan who donated the vintage car to Lok Virsa Museum. He said "We have got separate homeland due to a long struggle of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Pakistan came into being on the basis of two nation theory." He worked untiringly to fulfill his duties so our youth need to follow Quaid's vision adding that history would always remember his personality because he himself made history, he added.

������������������������ He said that he will always remain alive as a sincere, beloved and unique leader in history.����� He said that he spent whole of his life for the achievement of an independent country adding that now its our duty to continue that struggle which Quaid-e-Azam started, for the uplift of the nation and its people.��������� Exclusive programs were also arranged including Quaid's birthday cake cutting ceremony in Pakistan Monument Museum, photographic exhibition on Quaid, exhibition of books and muzakra on role and responsibility of Jinnah as Founder of Pakistan.

Other programmes included display of milli naghmas on large screen multimedia projector in Museum Hall, screening of documentaries on Quaid's life in Pakistan Monument and Heritage Museum, performance by folk singers while a group of traditional drummers also mesmerized audience.

A large number of people from different walks of life participated in Quaid's day celebration at Lok Virsa and Pakistan Monument Museum.