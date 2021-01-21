Lok Virsa arranges Sufi Sangat on poet Mian Baksh

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on Thursday arranged Sufi Sangat to pay tribute to sufi mystic poet Mian Muhammad Baksh.

Special programmes including poetry symposium, sufi kalams were also arranged to higlight contributions of sufi poet Muhammad Baksh towards Punjabi poetry. Speaking on the occasion, author of great Sufi wisdom Saeed Ahmed said that he wrote 18 books, all in the Punjabi language except one in Persian. He said that Hazrat Mian Mohammad Bakhsh was such a great and God gifted soul to this region who did not indulge in worldly affairs for the sake of noble cause adding that he passed a celibate life. He further added that he devoted his whole life writing such powerful spiritual thoughts in a versified form whose beauty now must be admired in a sincere and honest way. His major work is Saif-ul-Malook which he wrote at the age of 33 (Hijra year) adding that the book is equally popular in all parts of the world where Punjabi is understood.

He said that " today they are millions of his admirers and hundreds of readers of the Saif ul Maluk". People of the Punjab and Kashmir respect these saints a lot and love their poetry (arfana kalaam) from the core of their hearts,he stated. He said that Mian Mohammad Bakhsh not only talks about the various social evil diseases such as greed, lust, violence, arrogance and negative trends in the society but also gives solutions for the ailments, he stated. Saeed Ahmed read some verses of his poetry from Saif ul Maluk in which the beautiful story of love between a prince and a fairy was written.

Many other well known poets and intellectuals shed lights on his poetic vision.

Singer Areb Ahmed presented some of verses from his famous poetry through soulful tunes.