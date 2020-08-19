UrduPoint.com
Lok Virsa, Art Live Start Music Residency Program

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 01:00 PM

Lok Virsa, Art Live start Music residency Program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :In Collobration with National Institute of Cultural and Hertaige (Lok Virsa), Heritage Live,the art school has started music residency program in Pakistan.                                   The program aims to empower indigenous musicians through sessions on Music Skills, Music business, Music Technology, and Personality Development.

       According to an official, this music residency program would preserve cultural heritage by enhancing music skills in youngsters.                            He said that the program will  traditional music among with cultural heritage.

