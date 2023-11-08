Lok Virsa Board approves Government Initiatives for Cultural Enrichment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) The board of Governors (BoG) for Lok Virsa in its 32nd meeting has approved various government initiatives, including a 10-day folk festival, a National Heritage Channel, a Cineplex Cinema, and a Center of Excellence at Lok Virsa.

The 32nd Lok Virsa meeting, chaired by Caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Jamal Shah, also approved the reconstitution of the Lok Virsa Executive Committee.

The Board of Governors (BoG) commended the significance of gatherings like Lok Mela in advancing national unity and safeguarding Pakistan's rich cultural heritage.

Speaking on the occasion minister said the dedicated National Heritage Channel will document and broadcast our cultural heritage, historical landmarks, traditional practices, and artistic achievements in principle.

Minister said that the present government places significant importance on events like Lok Mela, as they serve as a means to promote Pakistan's traditional culture and offer wholesome entertainment for the populace.

The minister said that the ten-day folk festival aims to promote indigenous folk heritage and encourage traditional practitioners including master artisans, folk artists, folk musicians and rural performers to demonstrate their skills and win recognition of their talent at the national level, adding that the festival also serves to strengthen national harmony and integration among all federating units through their effective participation.

The BoG members also appreciated the events being held at Lok Mela in solidarity with Palestine. The festival, taking place from November 3rd to 12th, 2023, at the Lok Virsa Complex in Islamabad, showcases cultural pavilions, traditional performances, and much more.

The main features of the festival include provincial cultural pavilions, folkloric song and dance ensembles, traditional cuisine, craft bazaar, folk theatre performances, storytelling sessions, Putli Tamasha shows, folk musical evenings, etc.

The meeting was attended by Secretary of National Heritage and Culture Humaira Ahmed, Members Rao Tehsin Ali Khan, Tariq Mahmood, Dr Hassan Sher, Joint Secretary Finance Division, ex MPA Sobia Shahid. and Executive Director Lok Virsa Muhammad Uzair Khan.