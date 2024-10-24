Lok Virsa Calls Vendors, Artisans To Book Stalls For Lok Mela In November
Muhammad Irfan Published October 24, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has called all vendors and artisans from across the country to book stalls for becoming part of the much-awaited annual cultural event of “Lok Mela”, scheduled to be held from November 08-17 in Islamabad.
The event is being arranged by Lok Virsa which is an autonomous cultural organization working under the National Heritage and Culture Division to present a diverse cultural extravaganza for the art lovers.
“The preparations for the Lok Mela are under way to make it a success by adding all the attractions. The festival is set to attract artisans, performers and visitors from across the country”, an official of Lok Virsa said.
“As this year's Lok Mela will mark the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Lok Virsa (1974-2024), several new and innovative attractions are being added to the Mela”, the official added.
The objective of the Mela is to promote Pakistan's indigenous folk heritage, strengthen national harmony and integration among all federating units through a cultural perspective and provide a much- needed platform to the master artisans, folk artists, folk musicians and folk dancers to demonstrate their skills at the national level.
The festival is being organized in close collaboration with all provincial culture departments. All provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir have confirmed to set their cultural pavilions at the festival grounds, the official informed.
The main features of the Mela are provincial cultural pavilions, artisans at work, an exotic craft bazaar, international cultural pavilion, youth cultural pavilion, folk musical and folk-dance performances, puppet shows, stalls by civil society organizations, folk cuisine, and many other attractions.
The Lok Mela is not merely a celebration but also an effort to promote Pakistan’s rich cultural tapestry and encourage intercultural harmony.
The festival is an essential platform for preserving and promoting the country’s traditional heritage and promises to be a colourful and enriching experience for people of all ages, giving the glimpse of all provinces’ heritage.
The vendors and artisans have been called to showcase their unique crafts, traditional good and culinary delights and Lok Mela which is Pakistan’s largest celebration of culture and heritage.
The vendors and artisans can contact the cell numbers: 03321333361 and 03041544662 for booking of stalls.
