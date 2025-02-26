Open Menu

Lok Virsa, CEGS Launch Seminar Series On "Folk Legends Of Pakistan"

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2025 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa), in collaboration with the Center of Excellence in Gender Studies (CEGS) at Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad, launched its inaugural seminar titled "Folk Legends of Pakistan", with a special focus on Bibi Nani, a revered folk legend from Balochistan.

The event, held at the school of Sociology auditorium, featured Pannah Baloch, a distinguished cultural expert and researcher, as the keynote speaker.

Baloch delivered an insightful presentation on Bibi Nani’s historical, cultural, and symbolic significance within Baloch tradition.

He emphasized her role as a symbol of resilience, wisdom, and feminine power in Balochistan’s oral narratives.

The discussion was moderated by Dr. Aisha Anees Malik, Director of CEGS, who skillfully guided the dialogue toward exploring intersections between folk heritage, gender dynamics, and contemporary identity-building in Pakistan.

She highlighted the importance of preserving folklore like Bibi Nani’s to challenge stereotypes and promote social cohesion.

Dr. Muhammad Waqas Saleem, Director of Research at Lok Virsa, concluded the seminar with a vote of thanks, acknowledging the collaborative efforts of both institutions.

He reiterated Lok Virsa’s commitment to safeguarding Pakistan’s intangible cultural heritage and fostering academic discourse on folk traditions as tools for national unity and peacebuilding.

The seminar attracted a large audience, including students, faculty members, researchers, and cultural enthusiasts, who engaged actively in the Q&A session.

Participants praised the initiative for bridging academia and grassroots heritage, particularly in the context of Pakistan’s struggle against extremism and cultural erosion.

This event marks the beginning of Lok Virsa’s seminar series, which aims to revive and celebrate Pakistan’s diverse folk narratives as a means to reconnect the youth with their roots and inspire pride in the nation’s pluralistic identity.

